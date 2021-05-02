Nuggets (NUG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 72.8% higher against the dollar. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $3.79 million and $10,627.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00063637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.28 or 0.00277419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.41 or 0.01091276 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.89 or 0.00720544 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00025363 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,174.05 or 1.00067082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID

Nuggets Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

