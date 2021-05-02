National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.210-0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $305 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $350.89 million.National Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.21-$0.35 EPS.

NATI traded down $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. 1,993,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,505. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. National Instruments’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.44%.

NATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.83.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

