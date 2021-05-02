BITTUP (BTU) Price Down 64.9% Over Last Week

BITTUP (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One BITTUP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BITTUP has traded 64.9% lower against the dollar. BITTUP has a total market cap of $588,710.44 and approximately $610.00 worth of BITTUP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITTUP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.27 or 0.00848083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00096738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.98 or 0.08980550 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00048706 BTC.

BITTUP Profile

BITTUP (CRYPTO:BTU) is a coin. BITTUP’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,927 coins. BITTUP’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BITTUP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTUP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTUP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITTUP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BITTUP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITTUP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.