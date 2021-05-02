KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.470-4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.96 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion.KLA also updated its Q4 guidance to $3.47-4.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $286.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $303.71.

KLA stock traded down $11.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.35. 1,434,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. KLA has a 12-month low of $147.54 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $324.06 and its 200-day moving average is $280.85.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

