Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Zebra Technologies reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.13.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $1,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 789,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,466,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,920,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $8.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $487.74. 353,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,674. The company has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $215.52 and a one year high of $518.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $487.39 and a 200 day moving average of $413.15.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.