$417.66 Million in Sales Expected for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) will announce sales of $417.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarivate’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $427.30 million and the lowest is $412.25 million. Clarivate reported sales of $240.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarivate will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clarivate.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLVT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clarivate from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Clarivate stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,405,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,274. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.77. Clarivate has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarivate (CLVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.