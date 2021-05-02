OTOCASH (OTO) Hits Market Cap of $8.30 Million

OTOCASH (CURRENCY:OTO) traded down 22% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. OTOCASH has a market cap of $8.30 million and $276.00 worth of OTOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OTOCASH has traded up 63.6% against the dollar. One OTOCASH coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00006809 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00016750 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000152 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001242 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH Profile

OTO is a coin. OTOCASH’s total supply is 38,276,369 coins and its circulating supply is 36,819,764 coins. The Reddit community for OTOCASH is /r/otocash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OTOCASH’s official Twitter account is @otocashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . OTOCASH’s official website is www.otocash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OTOCASH (OTO) is a Scrypt-PoS Based Cryptocurrency, OTOCASH coin will be used on OTOCASH PAYMENT SYSTEM platform that enables buyers to use their OTO Coins in order to pay sellers (private or merchants). It provides users or merchants with the safety and convenience with KYC and offers consumer-protection to buyers and sellers. “

