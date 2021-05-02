Dynamite Trading 32.2% Lower This Week (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Dynamite has a market cap of $298,719.31 and approximately $136,323.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dynamite has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00070717 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003085 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dynamite Coin Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,044 coins and its circulating supply is 369,207 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

