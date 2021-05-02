Brokerages Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce $52.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.52 million and the lowest is $50.00 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $45.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $269.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $275.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $373.47 million, with estimates ranging from $356.90 million to $396.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $67.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.84 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. Cardlytics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Cardlytics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.67.

Cardlytics stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.53. The stock had a trading volume of 333,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,897. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $42.14 and a 52 week high of $161.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.67.

In related news, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,733. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $264,500.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,599,074. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels that include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

