Quant Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.51 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Quant has a total market capitalization of $490.14 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quant has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $40.60 or 0.00070684 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000358 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003083 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

