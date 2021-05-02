Algorand Price Reaches $1.42 on Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for $1.42 or 0.00002464 BTC on major exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and approximately $219.13 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 23.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00055580 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.35 or 0.00315740 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00032496 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00010071 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006302 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,445,631,528 coins and its circulating supply is 2,956,698,100 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.