$423.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $423.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $412.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $436.31 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $349.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 over the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.
NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.27. 893,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
