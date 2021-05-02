$423.23 Million in Sales Expected for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will announce $423.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $412.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $436.31 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported sales of $349.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $515.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $132,707.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,646.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 over the last ninety days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000.

NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.27. 893,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.47. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

