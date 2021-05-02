Zacks: Analysts Expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.85 Million

Brokerages expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to post $535.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $530.44 million to $539.10 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne posted sales of $512.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. 1,125,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at $742,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the third quarter valued at $259,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the third quarter worth $655,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 41.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

