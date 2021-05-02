Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Achieves Market Cap of $274,083.62

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 194.4% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $274,083.62 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.09 or 0.00431238 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.85 or 0.00166613 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00213415 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012649 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002890 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

