KUN (KUN) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, KUN has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. KUN has a market cap of $50,408.69 and approximately $113.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KUN coin can currently be bought for about $25.20 or 0.00043811 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00064217 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00281682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003845 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $634.06 or 0.01102131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $419.48 or 0.00729151 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00025664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,478.12 or 0.99909683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

