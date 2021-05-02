$1.10 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to report $1.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Ardelyx reported sales of $1.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year sales of $19.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.52 million to $26.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $115.95 million, with estimates ranging from $97.38 million to $132.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 53.93% and a negative net margin of 1,063.74%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 66.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.31. 8,197,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,184. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a current ratio of 11.72. The stock has a market cap of $721.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.67.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

