Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $522.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) will post $522.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.00 million and the highest is $539.85 million. BWX Technologies reported sales of $542.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BWX Technologies.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Robert W. Baird cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.40.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total value of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,644.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,300 shares of company stock valued at $201,903 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

BWXT stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 308,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.12. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $68.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

