Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $980 M-$1.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWTR. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. OTR Global upgraded Twitter from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.79.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. 88,378,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,305,051. Twitter has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 21,438 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,174,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock worth $5,052,261. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.