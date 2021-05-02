ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Tops $85.06 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $85.06 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ChainX coin can now be purchased for about $11.01 or 0.00019197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00064280 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.23 or 0.00282786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $644.00 or 0.01122569 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.67 or 0.00728049 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00025642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,284.17 or 0.99852465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

