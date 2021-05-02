$700.13 Million in Sales Expected for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will report sales of $700.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.10 million and the lowest is $687.70 million. Hill-Rom posted sales of $767.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Shares of NYSE HRC traded down $5.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.22. 631,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,953. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 48,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 928.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

