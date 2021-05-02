$189.46 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to report $189.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $185.60 million and the highest is $192.80 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $185.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $766.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $742.70 million to $781.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $802.46 million, with estimates ranging from $760.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.30). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,024,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,001 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 317,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,730,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,138,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,904,000 after acquiring an additional 30,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HTA traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.37. 1,677,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,454. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $27.41. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.80 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

