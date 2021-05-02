Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.800-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $221.57 million.Rogers also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.80-1.95 EPS.

Shares of ROG traded up $6.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.84. 127,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,803. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $194.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.03. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 631.76 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rogers has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $206.13.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. Rogers had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROG. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Rogers news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total transaction of $1,248,746.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,667. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

