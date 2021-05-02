VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.820-1.870 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VICI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,397,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,683,368. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.63. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 89.19%.

VICI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.53.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

