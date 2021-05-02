Brokerages Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $321.35 Million

Analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to post sales of $321.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hexcel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.50 million and the highest is $346.00 million. Hexcel reported sales of $378.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist upped their price target on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.19.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 112.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 17.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $56.41. The company had a trading volume of 694,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,928. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

