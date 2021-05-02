$91.58 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to report $91.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $91.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $92.30 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $75.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $412.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $407.90 million to $422.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $473.38 million, with estimates ranging from $456.00 million to $486.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

SAIL has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised SailPoint Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SailPoint Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of SAIL traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.83. 1,185,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,886. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4,878.12 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80. SailPoint Technologies has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $64.19.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,279.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,604 shares of company stock worth $4,320,165. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

