DexKit Price Tops $5.02 on Major Exchanges (KIT)

DexKit (CURRENCY:KIT) traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One DexKit coin can currently be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00008827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DexKit has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of DexKit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DexKit has traded up 49.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.74 or 0.00064604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.12 or 0.00286853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003773 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $636.52 or 0.01119344 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.26 or 0.00733761 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00025696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,930.40 or 1.00114143 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About DexKit

DexKit’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,898 coins. DexKit’s official Twitter account is @dexkit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DexKit is https://reddit.com/r/Dexkit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DexKit is dexkit.com . The official message board for DexKit is medium.com/@dexkit

Buying and Selling DexKit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DexKit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DexKit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DexKit using one of the exchanges listed above.

