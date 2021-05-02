BitCapitalVendor (BCV) One Day Volume Tops $617,341.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a total market capitalization of $3.26 million and approximately $617,341.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00069578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00019369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.85 or 0.00849107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00097207 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,130.41 or 0.09022001 BTC.

About BitCapitalVendor

BCV is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

