EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.85 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.32 EPS.
EVTC stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. 1,151,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,717. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $42.35.
EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.
EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.29.
In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
