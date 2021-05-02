EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.250-2.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $543 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.85 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.25-2.32 EPS.

EVTC stock traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.90. 1,151,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,717. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. EVERTEC has a 52 week low of $24.04 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 47.02%. Analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

EVTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.29.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 24,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total value of $963,826.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

