DerivaDAO Price Reaches $5.71 on Exchanges (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 2nd. DerivaDAO has a total market capitalization of $149.00 million and $263,043.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be bought for $5.71 or 0.00010087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DerivaDAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.62 or 0.00064694 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.44 or 0.00286958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004012 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.48 or 0.01119053 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $414.57 or 0.00732349 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,535.49 or 0.99870310 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex . DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DerivaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DerivaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.