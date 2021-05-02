Zacks: Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Post -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million.

AAOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 1,011,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $198.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $17.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 1,932.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 440,736 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $2,126,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after buying an additional 248,641 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,334,000 after acquiring an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

