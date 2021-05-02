MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Short Interest Up 54.2% in April

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,550,000 shares, a growth of 54.2% from the March 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 573,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in MRC Global by 265.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MRC Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of MRC Global stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, hitting $9.42. The stock had a trading volume of 539,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,378. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.43. MRC Global has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. Equities analysts expect that MRC Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.