First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,979. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $19.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFA. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,532,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after acquiring an additional 32,244 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 240,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 23,142 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $198,000.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

