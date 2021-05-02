First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the March 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 33,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,979. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.39. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $12.85 and a 1-year high of $19.73.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
