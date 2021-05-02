Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Trading Down 36.1% This Week

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $18.16 million and $483,695.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $40.35 or 0.00071352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000112 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Bitball Treasure Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

