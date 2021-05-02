Brokerages Anticipate PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report sales of $5.01 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.50 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.04 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full-year sales of $20.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

PBF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.75 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.91.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Norges Bank bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,424,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in PBF Energy by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,352,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after buying an additional 301,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.18. 3,066,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,350,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $18.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.69.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

