Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.05 Million

Brokerages predict that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $253.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.10 million to $254.00 million. Interface posted sales of $288.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TILE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 280.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

TILE stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.84. The stock had a trading volume of 417,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Interface has a 52 week low of $5.88 and a 52 week high of $14.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.52%.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

