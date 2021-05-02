Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Fortive also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

Shares of FTV traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.82. 4,803,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,534. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $52.46 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.25.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.14.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

