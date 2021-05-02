Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $33 million-$35 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $33.75 million.Castlight Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.030-0.010 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castlight Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Castlight Health stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,152,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,878. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.88. Castlight Health has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 49.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Castlight Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 59,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $112,672.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,137.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 19,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.89, for a total transaction of $37,187.64. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,808 shares of company stock valued at $195,177. Insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides health navigation solutions for employers and health plan customers in education, manufacturing, retail, government, and technology industries in the United States. It provides Care Guidance Navigator that enables users to make better care decisions and navigate the employer-sponsored healthcare benefit programs; Wellbeing Navigator, which helps to drive engagement across an employer's benefits program; Complete Health Navigator that combines the Wellbeing Navigator and Care Guidance Navigator packages for unified user experience; and Castlight Care Guides, a high-touch navigation service.

