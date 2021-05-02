Short Interest in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Expands By 49.4%

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the March 31st total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 135,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,006. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $27.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBN. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

