Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Down 37.8% in April

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NTIP remained flat at $$3.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,072. Network-1 Technologies has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.62 million, a P/E ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24.

Get Network-1 Technologies alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th.

In other Network-1 Technologies news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 54,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $202,445.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 585,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,919.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 38,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $128,911.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,939.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,039 shares of company stock worth $457,438. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Network-1 Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Network-1 Technologies worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Network-1 Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network-1 Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.