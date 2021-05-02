Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Short Interest Update

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, an increase of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.2 days.

Shares of SGBAF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.80. 4,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,419. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SES has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $10.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $555.78 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that SES will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SES in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. SES currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

