CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.77.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $4.33. 1,148,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,073,027. The stock has a market cap of $298.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAY. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

