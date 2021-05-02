EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $104.66 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will report $104.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $102.62 million and the highest is $107.93 million. EVO Payments posted sales of $111.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year sales of $482.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.90 million to $490.74 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $544.46 million, with estimates ranging from $524.46 million to $565.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.28 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

In related news, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $671,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 21,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 335,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,070,245.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,903. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after purchasing an additional 26,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in EVO Payments by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in EVO Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

EVOP traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.51. The company had a trading volume of 296,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,811. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

