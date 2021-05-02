Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $122.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) to announce sales of $122.02 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Everi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $127.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $116.60 million. Everi posted sales of $113.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $523.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $535.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $579.34 million, with estimates ranging from $559.10 million to $597.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Everi.

Get Everi alerts:

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $119.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.97 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRI shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,834 shares of company stock worth $974,702. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everi (EVRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.