Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Market Capitalization Hits $36.16 Million (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $36.16 million and approximately $84,570.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can currently be purchased for about $24.92 or 0.00044095 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00286246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $631.35 or 0.01117250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $408.34 or 0.00722609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,371.05 or 0.99754962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,451,054 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

