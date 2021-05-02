Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.88 billion-$2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Sidoti cut Arcosa from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE ACA traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.29. 504,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.47 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

