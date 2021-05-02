US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.650-0.880 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $940 million-$990 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.29 million.US Ecology also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.65-0.88 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of ECOL stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $42.46. 244,804 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,827. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.20. US Ecology has a twelve month low of $26.69 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that US Ecology will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.