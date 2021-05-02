Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $737.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will post sales of $737.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $727.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $747.00 million. Fortinet reported sales of $615.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $487,938.18. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total value of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Fortinet by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 81,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $1,168,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 111.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 182,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after purchasing an additional 95,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $8.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.92, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $103.76 and a 1-year high of $209.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.74.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

