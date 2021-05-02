Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.89.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

NYSE WORK traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 5,117,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,044. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of -73.10 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $44.57.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 42.73%. Slack Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Slack Technologies will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Slack Technologies news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $10,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 973,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,952,560.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $328,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,252.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock worth $20,771,815. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Slack Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 309,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 92,665 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,879 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Slack Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Slack Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

