Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

GLPEY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Galp Energia, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS GLPEY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 38,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,281. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.40.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

