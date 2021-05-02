Zoracles Price Hits $959.77 on Top Exchanges (ZORA)

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Zoracles coin can now be purchased for $959.77 or 0.01699790 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zoracles has a total market cap of $5.24 million and approximately $692,048.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zoracles has traded 37.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00064323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00283316 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $628.26 or 0.01112668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00721980 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,389.39 or 0.99867820 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Zoracles Coin Profile

Zoracles’ total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,463 coins. The Reddit community for Zoracles is https://reddit.com/r/Zoracles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zoracles is zoracles.com . Zoracles’ official Twitter account is @z0racles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zoracles’ official message board is zoracles.medium.com

Buying and Selling Zoracles

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zoracles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zoracles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zoracles using one of the exchanges listed above.

